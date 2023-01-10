 Skip to content

EPICA update for 10 January 2023

Early Access Patch 1.8.6

Build 10293464

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Extended the Tarnmill Harbor region.
  • Optimized fall damage, still being tested.
  • Fixed an issue with the player feet.
  • Updated the horse mount, with camera rotation in all directions while riding.

