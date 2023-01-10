 Skip to content

Mothership Forever update for 10 January 2023

ACHIEVEMENTS!

Mothership Forever update for 10 January 2023
Build 10293373

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Everyone LOVES achievements, so today I've busted my ass and implemented 37 achievements. Although I've tested all of them please let me know if any of them don't work! Note that 'Kill Mothership only using <X>' type achievements can only be done after Evolution 3, ie when the Mothership is capable of moving and shooting back!

