Hellish Quart update for 10 January 2023

Update 2023.01.10.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v.2023.01.10.0

FIX:

  • Lowered the physics maximum angular speed even more, to minimize the possibility of colliders getting stuck in each other (the "sticky blades")
  • Isabella: fixed a bug where she would detect for a hit only one time after bashing through the opponent's blade. Now she detects every frame until the active frames of the attack are finished (like in Father Zera)

TWEAK:

  • Samuel: Fwd + Y attack is 4% slower
  • Isabella: sword hit detection raycast is now a bit narrower, which should limit false positive block detection

NEW:

  • Added a "force 72 fps" option. This is to use with "Vsync Every Second V Blank" on 144Hz monitors (144/2 = 72), on graphics cards that have problems maintaining 144 fps with the desired quality settings.

