- Game controllers now work much more reliably
- Game controllers now work in menus - no mouse needed
- Steam Deck support is much improved
- Issues with Apple silicon Macs should be resolved
Tasty Planet Forever update for 10 January 2023
Steam Deck and Mac Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Tasty Planet Forever Windows Depot 946011
Tasty Planet Forever Mac Depot 946012
