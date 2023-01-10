 Skip to content

Tasty Planet Forever update for 10 January 2023

Steam Deck and Mac Update

  • Game controllers now work much more reliably
  • Game controllers now work in menus - no mouse needed
  • Steam Deck support is much improved
  • Issues with Apple silicon Macs should be resolved

