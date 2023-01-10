v7.794 Lua Scripting | Bugs

-Added Login Details > custom lua platform (this allows anyone to script their own integration for stream avatars to work with other platforms. however the extension will not work custom platforms.) -Added Commands > Custom Commands > Global Hotkey Hook (on beta version: beta-3) -this is untested and may cause problems with antivirus applications. -Added LUA > Event > On Purchase // item receipts https://docs.streamavatars.com/lua-scripting-api/api-reference-and-tips/events/on-purchase -Added Lua > Event > luaPlatformOutput (used for custom stream service platform) -Added Lua > GameObject > ObjectPhysics (contains several new features) -Added Lua > User > platform {get;} -Added Lua > User > streamer {get;} -Added Lua > User > platformModerator {get;} -Added Lua > App > getStreamerUser(); -Added Lua > Event > bankController (allows custom currency integrations) -Added Lua > Helper > matchRegex(pattern, text) -Added Lua > Event > On Hotkey (only works for windows operating systems & while tabbed into application) -Added Lua > Event > On Trigger Object -Fixed Lua > Event > On Background Switch -Added data migration for new viewers to takeover spawned bot settings. (IE: !spawn someusername -> edit avatar settings... -> when the real someusername spawns it will takeover the bot's settings) -Fixed LUA > boss battle event not triggering when no players join -Fixed (tried to fix) avatars retaining diagonal velocity from slopes when changing scenes -Fixed Background > UI Bug when exiting bg editor from clicking save -Fixed Boss > Bug with custom bosses dealing damage causing an abrupt ending to the battle... -Fixed LUA > getWearableColors was using the user's avatar instead of the parameter passed in -Fixed Avatar > when an avatar changed to another avatar that has the same palette swaps, users could bypass any restrictions on the palette. -Fixed User Editing > Force defaults causing a problem with avatars spawning! -Fixed Minigames > Basketball max game timer was stuck < 100 seconds