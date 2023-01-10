 Skip to content

Stream Avatars update for 10 January 2023

v7.794 Lua Scripting | Bugs

Share · View all patches · Build 10293054 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community 
-Added Login Details > custom lua platform (this allows anyone to script their own integration for stream avatars to work with other platforms. however the extension will not work custom platforms.)

-Added Commands > Custom Commands > Global Hotkey Hook (on beta version: beta-3) -this is untested and may cause problems with antivirus applications.

-Added LUA > Event > On Purchase // item receipts  
https://docs.streamavatars.com/lua-scripting-api/api-reference-and-tips/events/on-purchase

-Added Lua > Event > luaPlatformOutput (used for custom stream service platform)  
-Added Lua > GameObject > ObjectPhysics (contains several new features)  
-Added Lua > User > platform {get;}  
-Added Lua > User > streamer {get;}  
-Added Lua > User > platformModerator {get;}  
-Added Lua > App > getStreamerUser();  
-Added Lua > Event > bankController (allows custom currency integrations)  
-Added Lua > Helper > matchRegex(pattern, text)  
-Added Lua > Event > On Hotkey (only works for windows operating systems & while tabbed into application)  
-Added Lua > Event > On Trigger Object

-Fixed Lua > Event > On Background Switch


-Added data migration for new viewers to takeover spawned bot settings.  
(IE: !spawn someusername -> edit avatar settings... -> when the real someusername spawns it will takeover the bot's settings)

-Fixed LUA > boss battle event not triggering when no players join

-Fixed (tried to fix) avatars retaining diagonal velocity from slopes when changing scenes

-Fixed Background > UI Bug when exiting bg editor from clicking save

-Fixed Boss > Bug with custom bosses dealing damage causing an abrupt ending to the battle...

-Fixed LUA > getWearableColors was using the user's avatar instead of the parameter passed in

-Fixed Avatar > when an avatar changed to another avatar that has the same palette swaps, users could bypass any restrictions on the palette.

-Fixed User Editing > Force defaults causing a problem with avatars spawning!

-Fixed Minigames > Basketball max game timer was stuck < 100 seconds

Changed files in this update

Stream Avatars Depot Depot 665301
  • Loading history…
Stream Avatars Mac Depot Depot 665302
  • Loading history…
