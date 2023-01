Share · View all patches · Build 10293040 · Last edited 10 January 2023 – 20:06:17 UTC by Wendy

Added descriptions of primaries and secondaries to the shop.

OSIRIS health now scales by 50% less each time he appears in Maroon Fog

Changed evolved goo ball color to be brighter

Increased brightness of Maroon Fog

Maroon Fog Upgraded Giant Cube Health from 30 to 35 and max speed from 700 to 600