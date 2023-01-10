Weapon aiming animations, world clean up + bug fixes

Patch notes 0.1.0.2.391

Added

-Added option to pick up sleeping bag

-Replaced parts of aiming animations to smooth them out

Fixed

-Fixed Ran too far quest getting stuck if saved at a certain point

-Fixed 'super loot' bug which caused containers to spawn far higher amounts of loot than intended

-Fixed muzzle flash effect triggering when swapping or equipping a weapon

-Fixed VSS animation getting stuck

-Fixed issue causing inventory weight to display incorrectly upon loading until looting or using an item

-Various non solid objects throughout the map

-Cleaned up world boundaries

-Fixed airfield being partially blocked by an invisible wall

-Fixed various pieces of floating items around the world

-Fixed various weapon sight positions

-Fixed shotgun not using correct audio when a scope is equipped