Fargone update for 10 January 2023

Weapon aiming animations, world clean up + bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10293031 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes 0.1.0.2.391

Added

-Added option to pick up sleeping bag
-Replaced parts of aiming animations to smooth them out

Fixed

-Fixed Ran too far quest getting stuck if saved at a certain point
-Fixed 'super loot' bug which caused containers to spawn far higher amounts of loot than intended
-Fixed muzzle flash effect triggering when swapping or equipping a weapon
-Fixed VSS animation getting stuck
-Fixed issue causing inventory weight to display incorrectly upon loading until looting or using an item
-Various non solid objects throughout the map
-Cleaned up world boundaries
-Fixed airfield being partially blocked by an invisible wall
-Fixed various pieces of floating items around the world
-Fixed various weapon sight positions
-Fixed shotgun not using correct audio when a scope is equipped

Changed files in this update

Depot 2242101
  • Loading history…
