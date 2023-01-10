- New coin achievement in zone 22.
- Mushroom items now cause a temporal visual effect.
- Mushrooms added in chapter two in zones 42, 49, 52, 57
- Mushrooms now affect the crazy wizard in Chapter 2 increasing his attack pattern.
- Speed potions were added to zone 22 and 27.
- Shooting cooldown is now shorter, which makes it easier to defeat some enemies if you like pressing buttons really fast!
Opaloid Kingdom update for 10 January 2023
Balance changes, mushroom visual fx and new achievement.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update