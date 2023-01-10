 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Opaloid Kingdom update for 10 January 2023

Balance changes, mushroom visual fx and new achievement.

Share · View all patches · Build 10293008 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New coin achievement in zone 22.
  • Mushroom items now cause a temporal visual effect.
  • Mushrooms added in chapter two in zones 42, 49, 52, 57
  • Mushrooms now affect the crazy wizard in Chapter 2 increasing his attack pattern.
  • Speed potions were added to zone 22 and 27.
  • Shooting cooldown is now shorter, which makes it easier to defeat some enemies if you like pressing buttons really fast!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2053081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link