Patch 5 (v1.2.5)

Hi everyone, here's the latest patch! This one has a mix of bug fixes, some changes based on feedback, and some other small improvements.

v1.2.5

Improvements / Changes

World Map: Add Rumors tab which has same info as the Area Map for selected location

Lengthen day/night cycle and weather patterns to make catching specific fish easier

Make wind direction slightly more consistent in calm weather

Wind turbulence now increases in stormy weather

Target shooting courses have hand-authored wind directions to ensure fair difficulty

Boats involved in Friendly Rescue encounters can be damaged before the dialog begins, which shortcuts the encounter straight into combat

Item fishing spots are much less likely to give Ancient Junk that has already been collected

Perf improvements to vegetation rendering

Bug Fixes

Moontide Recruitment: Automatically add new Prophecy Bell locations if there aren’t enough remaining to get the required number of bells

Angler Recruitment: Automatically add new Bibblebait Penguin locations if there aren’t enough remaining to get required number of penguins

"Buzzing Box" delivery quest: Marley no longer acts as if you still haven’t delivered the package once the quest is complete

Free Sail mode: Fix mode failing to start if the rowboat had been unlocked

Free Sail mode: Add description window explaining what the mode is about

Tekk Clan ships no longer drop non-functional blueprints

Ensure Eclipse state is properly applied when changing active save

Boarded boats no longer gain a bit of health when being boarded at very low health

Localization: Add a few missing translations for some player dialog options late-game

Nintendo Switch: Fix crash when loading areas with significant amounts of vegetation (e.g., Pine Peaks)

Thanks everyone for continuing to play and give feedback, it's really helpful and encouraging! I'm also working on some larger features which I hope to have out in the coming weeks.