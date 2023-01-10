Patch 5 (v1.2.5)

Hi everyone, here's the latest patch! This one has a mix of bug fixes, some changes based on feedback, and some other small improvements.
v1.2.5
Improvements / Changes
- World Map: Add Rumors tab which has same info as the Area Map for selected location
- Lengthen day/night cycle and weather patterns to make catching specific fish easier
- Make wind direction slightly more consistent in calm weather
- Wind turbulence now increases in stormy weather
- Target shooting courses have hand-authored wind directions to ensure fair difficulty
- Boats involved in Friendly Rescue encounters can be damaged before the dialog begins, which shortcuts the encounter straight into combat
- Item fishing spots are much less likely to give Ancient Junk that has already been collected
- Perf improvements to vegetation rendering
Bug Fixes
- Moontide Recruitment: Automatically add new Prophecy Bell locations if there aren’t enough remaining to get the required number of bells
- Angler Recruitment: Automatically add new Bibblebait Penguin locations if there aren’t enough remaining to get required number of penguins
- "Buzzing Box" delivery quest: Marley no longer acts as if you still haven’t delivered the package once the quest is complete
- Free Sail mode: Fix mode failing to start if the rowboat had been unlocked
- Free Sail mode: Add description window explaining what the mode is about
- Tekk Clan ships no longer drop non-functional blueprints
- Ensure Eclipse state is properly applied when changing active save
- Boarded boats no longer gain a bit of health when being boarded at very low health
- Localization: Add a few missing translations for some player dialog options late-game
- Nintendo Switch: Fix crash when loading areas with significant amounts of vegetation (e.g., Pine Peaks)
Thanks everyone for continuing to play and give feedback, it's really helpful and encouraging! I'm also working on some larger features which I hope to have out in the coming weeks.
Changed files in this update