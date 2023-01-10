 Skip to content

The Backrooms: Lost Tape update for 10 January 2023

Update Notes 01/10 - 3 New languages added

In this update we are adding more 3 languages support.

  • Portuguese (Brazil)
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Japanese

More will be added soon.

Thanks
Vini

