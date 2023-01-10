Update Notes 01/10 - 3 New languages added

In this update we are adding more 3 languages support.
- Portuguese (Brazil)
- Simplified Chinese
- Japanese
More will be added soon.
Thanks
Vini
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
In this update we are adding more 3 languages support.
More will be added soon.
Thanks
Vini
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update