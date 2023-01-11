The new car is available!

We also brought back the option of putting all physical objects manually on the truck crate.
You can buy the Pickup 1950 from some NPC's.
For more information check the "What's new?" section in the game menu.
The update also includes:
-
Increase of crosshair (players request)
-
A fixed collision of selected overlapping objects
-
Bigger shaders differentiation of cars on the junkyard
-
Fixed issue with the tow truck's flasher beacon
-
Fixed lack of rolling wheels sound from vehicles
-
Fixed the center of gravity in vehicles. They won't roll over so much on road corners
-
Fixed an issue with turning off the cart sound after passing a speed bump on the road
-
Language settings are kept after resetting the game
-
Keyboard settings are kept after resetting the game
-
Visual improvements (sky render, game area) and further optimization resulted in a decrease of the game size by 400MB
-
Increased landscape visibility horizon from the cars cockpit view (first person)
-
Fixed problem with losing enabled icons on the map after saving the game
-
Optimized the number of icons on the map for Junkman's Orders
-
Added a screen dimming during car resetting
-
Added a new task that allows the purchase of Pickup 1950
-
Fixed an issue causing crashes during moves of the large map when all icons are enabled
-
Fixed an issue with Junkman's Orders icons on the map
-
Redesign of vehicle reset menu - we replaced the wheel menu with a square menu
Changed files in this update