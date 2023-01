Share · View all patches · Build 10292787 · Last edited 10 January 2023 – 19:20:54 UTC by Wendy

Fixed defensive position not damaging enemies after the initial pulse

Defensive position damage from 2.0 to 1.5

Special frenzy now shoots more bullets and shoots twice as fast

Enemy health now scales from 0.35 to 1.0

Reduced Osiris health scaling over the course of a match