Homaysa update for 10 January 2023

Jan 10 2023 - Patch 0.6

Jan 10 2023 - Patch 0.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Released a new update today, the new update does the following:

  • Fix: Now characters legs move according to an animation instead of based on IK, which used to causes many bugs
  • Fix: stupid bug were the player sword collide with his body
  • Added credits
  • "Old world" title changed to "Gaming Land" and it no longer works by going through the gate

Well, hope you are liking the new update. If you think I need to focus on something else please write it down in the comments.

Best regards,

Mohammed Marzouq

