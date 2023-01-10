Jan 10 2023 - Patch 0.6

Hi everyone,

Released a new update today, the new update does the following:

Fix: Now characters legs move according to an animation instead of based on IK, which used to causes many bugs

Fix: stupid bug were the player sword collide with his body

Added credits

"Old world" title changed to "Gaming Land" and it no longer works by going through the gate

Well, hope you are liking the new update. If you think I need to focus on something else please write it down in the comments.

Best regards,

Mohammed Marzouq