Jan 10 2023 - Patch 0.6

Hi everyone,
Released a new update today, the new update does the following:
- Fix: Now characters legs move according to an animation instead of based on IK, which used to causes many bugs
- Fix: stupid bug were the player sword collide with his body
- Added credits
- "Old world" title changed to "Gaming Land" and it no longer works by going through the gate
Well, hope you are liking the new update. If you think I need to focus on something else please write it down in the comments.
Best regards,
Mohammed Marzouq
Changed files in this update