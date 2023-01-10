We are happy to announce the 1.6.1001 Patch!

-As indicated by a reviewer, we've decided to add support for different languages in our game.

-The game now supports French, German, Russian, Japanese and Chinese. The game has been translated extensively. You can change the language from the bottom left corner of the launcher.

-We've added a clear stats button to the front-end, which allows you to reset your progress should you wish. You will still keep Steam Achievements, but you will lose progress in the game. This is a requested feature as players wanted to be able to start thier game anew.

-We've made many quality of life changes to the front-end, including a much better looking interface that respects Windows 11 design choices. Buttons now play sounds along with background music for the interface, and buttons now react when hovered over by the mouse.

-You'll now see the first event 'Launch Month' on the front-end. This is in preparation for upcoming events and major game changes. You'll be able to click on the event to see it in Steam in the future.

-We've also fixed some bugs with gameplay.