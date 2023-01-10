Accumulated tweaks!

The flying witch in Sourwood has reduced some health, and the plank labyrinth have become wider and without un-neccesary gaps. Too many people felt frustrated about falling into the water.

The witch in Deadwell has reduced some health. She isn't very hard with an ideal strat, but she could be a big speed-bump for people.

The white ghosts in Deadwell also has reduced health, and the lightning can't reach as far now.

As an early boss, too many people saw her as a bit too hard for that part of the game.

The troll-spider in Granite Gash displayed wrong amount of health.

The weapon menu displayed the wrong mouse buttons for shooting and lowering.

Pressing '+' will toggle displaying some simple stats. For debugging and such.