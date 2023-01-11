 Skip to content

BLACK WITCHCRAFT update for 11 January 2023

[Patch Note] Update and Bug Fix on January 11

Share · View all patches · Build 10292622 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Update]

  • Change the default 'Emergency Position Mark' display format from speech bubble format to display distance from enemy at the right end in battle
  • You can change it to an existing display format.
  • Added 'Show enemy attack information' function
  • When set to ON, a gauge is displayed to indicate when an enemy attack is triggered, and it is easier to identify the enemy attack timing.
  • Added setting 'Show background before character in battle'
  • When set to OFF, you can turn off the background that hides the character.
  • Wephone skill added 'A will not to give up'
  • The distance to be pushed away is reduced in the event of a back attack.

[Fixed the balance]

  • Change the field of view in normal combat to the same as the field of view in boss combat
  • Adjustment of water intake during intermediate boss treatment
  • Increase the probability of acquiring items after the battle is over
  • Adjust some enemies to be more ready for attack
  • Remove the Weapon skill 'Restrained Anger'
  • Change the effect of support skill 'Eye of Atalamon'
  • 10% increase in critical probability, 5% decrease in power

[Fixing the bug]

  • Problem correction when using 'Jewel of Matagot'
  • Correction of a problem in which a transition door to the next location appears in a direction different from the direction pointed by Ariadne's thread.

