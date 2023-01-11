[Patch Note] Update and Bug Fix on January 11

[Update]
- Change the default 'Emergency Position Mark' display format from speech bubble format to display distance from enemy at the right end in battle
- You can change it to an existing display format.
- Added 'Show enemy attack information' function
- When set to ON, a gauge is displayed to indicate when an enemy attack is triggered, and it is easier to identify the enemy attack timing.
- Added setting 'Show background before character in battle'
- When set to OFF, you can turn off the background that hides the character.
- Wephone skill added 'A will not to give up'
- The distance to be pushed away is reduced in the event of a back attack.
[Fixed the balance]
- Change the field of view in normal combat to the same as the field of view in boss combat
- Adjustment of water intake during intermediate boss treatment
- Increase the probability of acquiring items after the battle is over
- Adjust some enemies to be more ready for attack
- Remove the Weapon skill 'Restrained Anger'
- Change the effect of support skill 'Eye of Atalamon'
- 10% increase in critical probability, 5% decrease in power
[Fixing the bug]
- Problem correction when using 'Jewel of Matagot'
- Correction of a problem in which a transition door to the next location appears in a direction different from the direction pointed by Ariadne's thread.
