Red Fox &.223 Rifle Update | Fixes And Changes #2

Hello Hunters!

This small update includes a few small changes and fixes. Finally you can hear the wooden floor under your feet in the lodges and all surfaces should use the proper walking sounds. Animals stance check change should help to keep them more predictable. The next update will most likely be the big OpenXR update which will take us a moment to finalize. This is the biggest backend change to the game and it will benefit everyone when it goes live. But it takes a ton of work and testing to get it right.

Changed animals to check the player's stance more frequently.*

Added wood floor surface to the lodge’s loft

Adjusted binoculars sharpness to match the scopes

Fixed an issue where players visibility was set to 0 by default

Fixed an issue where players footsteps didn’t match the surface they are walking on

Fixed hunting stands misaligned ladder highlights

We’ve had reports where spooked animals will sometimes spook again from very far away even if the player was still and prone in a good wind. This change can help with this and we need your reports on it! Please let us know if spooked animals are still fleeing again from much further than they are supposed to.

