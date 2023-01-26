 Skip to content

Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic update for 26 January 2023

New version 0.8.8.17

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small changes and fixes now pushed out of beta branch!

0.8.8.16

  • Added fuel for railway end station
  • Fixed problem with water switches, there was way how to connect them so badly that game freeze would appear
  • Metro trainsets are not flipped when collided
  • Attempt to fix problem causing crash when saving game due to parking lots
  • Fixed problem about collision notification when train is purchased in realistic mode and at custom house the track is engaged
  • Fixed problem when copy tool do not clone the pipe connections
  • Corrected some texts in tutorials
  • Ukrainian and Russian localization update
  • Removed memory leaks, increased time of loading in case returning to menu
  • Materials delivered on the construction are used instead of funding when later funding is enabled
  • Fixed pick tool crash when used over fields
  • Fixed rendering of resources when carrying on the flatbed trucks
  • Fixed issues in the tutorials
  • Fixed Dunay class ship fences
  • Fixed using rotate/zoom during pause or double speed when mapped to keyboard
  • Fixed traffic flow for flipped sewage filling station
  • Fixed warning messages about stopped production missing for factories
  • Fixed warning message about can't store resources for factories

0.8.8.17

  • Fixed problem that more trains from railway CO are sometime assigned to same construction
  • Fixed building editor launch problem
  • S1202 police and ambulance family token correction
  • Changed bit mechanics for chain signals for track builders
  • Optimized auto search for helicopter CO
  • Fixed crash related to snow plows and end of the winter
  • Fixed crash related to water pump
  • Fixed problem when crash building when build with grid snap
  • Fixed crash related to ship waypoints

