New version 0.8.8.17

Small changes and fixes now pushed out of beta branch!
0.8.8.16
- Added fuel for railway end station
- Fixed problem with water switches, there was way how to connect them so badly that game freeze would appear
- Metro trainsets are not flipped when collided
- Attempt to fix problem causing crash when saving game due to parking lots
- Fixed problem about collision notification when train is purchased in realistic mode and at custom house the track is engaged
- Fixed problem when copy tool do not clone the pipe connections
- Corrected some texts in tutorials
- Ukrainian and Russian localization update
- Removed memory leaks, increased time of loading in case returning to menu
- Materials delivered on the construction are used instead of funding when later funding is enabled
- Fixed pick tool crash when used over fields
- Fixed rendering of resources when carrying on the flatbed trucks
- Fixed issues in the tutorials
- Fixed Dunay class ship fences
- Fixed using rotate/zoom during pause or double speed when mapped to keyboard
- Fixed traffic flow for flipped sewage filling station
- Fixed warning messages about stopped production missing for factories
- Fixed warning message about can't store resources for factories
0.8.8.17
- Fixed problem that more trains from railway CO are sometime assigned to same construction
- Fixed building editor launch problem
- S1202 police and ambulance family token correction
- Changed bit mechanics for chain signals for track builders
- Optimized auto search for helicopter CO
- Fixed crash related to snow plows and end of the winter
- Fixed crash related to water pump
- Fixed problem when crash building when build with grid snap
- Fixed crash related to ship waypoints
