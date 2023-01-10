I'm an idiot

Fixed EVEN more game breaking bugs that I keep missing.

To make up for all of these patches that I had to send out today I decided to add in a little extra today and make it so that ALL Slayer bosses have a 100% drop chance for their rare materials rather than a 50% chance.

I also found out that the coding in RPG Maker for my "Element specific weapons" Like the Slimy Sword, Buggy Spear, etc, were all wrong and I couldn't find a way to make them work properly. So instead I changed them All to have a different secondary effect rather than more damage to specific enemy types. I changed their descriptions to describe the new effects.

HOPEFULLY next time I release any updates here will be for 0.3.0 news rather than more game breaking bugs.

Again I am so sorry everyone, have a lovely day.