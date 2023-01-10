1.1.20 Balance Patch

The Damage Formula's for Every Skill for each RogueStone has been reworked. The general idea is I am attempting to create a more universal formula and simpler means of calculating the Damage. The > greater than symbol which was being used incorrectly has been replaced with (CLv) which is a new stat for damage calculation purposes only.

When you see something like Lightning Bolt's:

Deals [40% MAG * 10% CLv] - [0-100%].

It now means 40% MAG multiplied by 10% of your Character Level [CLv] (10% of a hidden Stat) - 0-100% (no longer written as >0-100% to simplify and make the formula less confusing.)

Character Level or CLv is calculated as [#% * CLv] (CLv is a hidden stat formula in itself)

A list of updated formulas can be found on the Wikia.

Thank you and hope you enjoy the update.