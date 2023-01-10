Fixed space station basic lasers price.
Corrected some spelling mistakes.
Changes the character save routine to prevent ship corruption.
Support adjusting main window skewed angles on the config screen.
Correction to the introductory help text.
Fairspace update for 10 January 2023
Update 10 Jan 2023
Fixed space station basic lasers price.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update