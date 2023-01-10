 Skip to content

Fairspace update for 10 January 2023

Update 10 Jan 2023

Update 10 Jan 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed space station basic lasers price.
Corrected some spelling mistakes.
Changes the character save routine to prevent ship corruption.
Support adjusting main window skewed angles on the config screen.
Correction to the introductory help text.

