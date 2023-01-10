- Fix edge case crash bugs
- Improve character support for extended latin, greek, and others
- Fix map previews rendering without text
- Fix ingame settings menu bug
- Fix Meow achievement
Raifu Wars update for 10 January 2023
v1.12a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
