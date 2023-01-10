 Skip to content

Reprisal Universe update for 10 January 2023

36.04 Patch Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 10292287 · Last edited by Wendy

Hi all, Happy New Year!

So this little update keeps the game running, the cost of running the game on it's previous server was proving too expensive so I had to migrate to a new box. Anyhoo, all should be running along fine - also managed to do some code archelogy and try and sort out the holes that were being made in Universe maps! Scary stuff opening 8+ year old files - like laser surgery.

Enjoy :D

Update has been pushed to 36.04

  • AIR updated - sadly now shows a splash as Adobe don't support it anymore :(
  • Changed connection with new Server
  • Universe Holes fixed :D

