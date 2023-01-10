36.04 Patch Live!

Hi all, Happy New Year!

So this little update keeps the game running, the cost of running the game on it's previous server was proving too expensive so I had to migrate to a new box. Anyhoo, all should be running along fine - also managed to do some code archelogy and try and sort out the holes that were being made in Universe maps! Scary stuff opening 8+ year old files - like laser surgery.

Enjoy :D

Update has been pushed to 36.04