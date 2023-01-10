The first update for Take Care VR is here!

Much thanks to all players for your detailed feedback, it helped me alot!

Overhaul of some jump scares, also added a few new (mostly at the beginning, more coming soon!)

Snap rotation blink is now optional and can be activated in the options menu

Sprinting is now toggled for better comfort

Headsets sometimes required restart of the game to initialize properly, this is fixed now

More intuitive beginning of the game, players will less get stuck

The distance of the blood effect has been reduced to make it feel more natural

The laser pointer is now less visible to reduce distraction

Planks will only get damaged by the crowbar, makes the crowbar more important

Minor fixes

Much more content coming soon!

Jumpscares, levels, puzzles and gameplay improvements are in the works.