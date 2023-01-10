 Skip to content

Take Care VR update for 10 January 2023

Update #1

Update #1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The first update for Take Care VR is here!
Much thanks to all players for your detailed feedback, it helped me alot!

  • Overhaul of some jump scares, also added a few new (mostly at the beginning, more coming soon!)
  • Snap rotation blink is now optional and can be activated in the options menu
  • Sprinting is now toggled for better comfort
  • Headsets sometimes required restart of the game to initialize properly, this is fixed now
  • More intuitive beginning of the game, players will less get stuck
  • The distance of the blood effect has been reduced to make it feel more natural
  • The laser pointer is now less visible to reduce distraction
  • Planks will only get damaged by the crowbar, makes the crowbar more important
  • Minor fixes

Much more content coming soon!
Jumpscares, levels, puzzles and gameplay improvements are in the works.

