Kitsu's Destiny update for 10 January 2023

Update Notes for Jan 10, 2023

Update Notes for Jan 10, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10292204 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • I forgot to actually add the pictures from the pinup pack. Fixed.
  • I optimised all the PNGs, it mostly made the pinup pack and... another unannounced thing smaller.
  • I DROPPED THE PRICE! $5 is now the base price. The game just hasn't been selling at all.

