- I forgot to actually add the pictures from the pinup pack. Fixed.
- I optimised all the PNGs, it mostly made the pinup pack and... another unannounced thing smaller.
- I DROPPED THE PRICE! $5 is now the base price. The game just hasn't been selling at all.
Update Notes for Jan 10, 2023
