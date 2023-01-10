0.4.5.3 Hotfix

Changes:
- Christmas tree put away in a box until next year
- Owners of the new knife can now switch to the old knife at any time, and back again
- Weapons in the Hideout can now be left anywhere, they will automatically be placed on the rack when you exit
- Some non-obvious items on the shop shelves have a name added
- Damage of Saiga has been increased significantly
- Slightly increased damage of Revolver
- Merchant's remarks about brought loot are played a little bit less often now
- Radio in the Hideout can now be broken
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug with the game crashing while using a key card
- Fixed a few places where monsters could get stuck
- Red Dot now clearly visible when using NVG’s
- It is no longer possible to sell the package of the first aid kit, and then use the syringe
- Fixed the bug with wasting extra bullet while cocking the Saiga
- Fixed the bug with disappearance of some objects in the Hideout
- Fixed the bug with the ability to walk through some locked doors
- Once again tried to fix the bug with magazines falling under the floor
