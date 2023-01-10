 Skip to content

Paradox of Hope update for 10 January 2023

0.4.5.3 Hotfix

Build 10292187 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Christmas tree put away in a box until next year
  • Owners of the new knife can now switch to the old knife at any time, and back again
  • Weapons in the Hideout can now be left anywhere, they will automatically be placed on the rack when you exit
  • Some non-obvious items on the shop shelves have a name added
  • Damage of Saiga has been increased significantly
  • Slightly increased damage of Revolver
  • Merchant's remarks about brought loot are played a little bit less often now
  • Radio in the Hideout can now be broken

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug with the game crashing while using a key card
  • Fixed a few places where monsters could get stuck
  • Red Dot now clearly visible when using NVG’s
  • It is no longer possible to sell the package of the first aid kit, and then use the syringe
  • Fixed the bug with wasting extra bullet while cocking the Saiga
  • Fixed the bug with disappearance of some objects in the Hideout
  • Fixed the bug with the ability to walk through some locked doors
  • Once again tried to fix the bug with magazines falling under the floor

