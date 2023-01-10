 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MuseSwipr update for 10 January 2023

Português (Brasil) translation added! (+ QoL changes) - Jan 11

Share · View all patches · Build 10292168 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Localization has been added for Brazilian Portuguese. Huge thanks to lilyyllyyllyly for the translation!

  • Added a metronome into the Level Editor to make timing easier.

  • Added background dim option under Graphics Settings.

  • Fixed some formatting issues from localization.

  • Fixed bug where uploading and updating to Steam Workshop would create a duplicate song panel.

  • Fixed bug where song search would stop working after deleting a beatmap.

  • Made notes spawning too early happen less often (there are still rare cases where it's still happening, unfortunately).

Changed files in this update

Depot 1879342
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link