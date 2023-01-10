-
Localization has been added for Brazilian Portuguese. Huge thanks to lilyyllyyllyly for the translation!
Added a metronome into the Level Editor to make timing easier.
Added background dim option under Graphics Settings.
Fixed some formatting issues from localization.
Fixed bug where uploading and updating to Steam Workshop would create a duplicate song panel.
Fixed bug where song search would stop working after deleting a beatmap.
Made notes spawning too early happen less often (there are still rare cases where it's still happening, unfortunately).
MuseSwipr update for 10 January 2023
Português (Brasil) translation added! (+ QoL changes) - Jan 11
