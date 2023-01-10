SHATTER Persistent Bugs/Issues

Hello everyone,

We're happy that everyone is playing and enjoying our game SHATTER! We're working hard to fix any and all issues that persist for the users, as we want to ensure everyone has the best experience with the game possible.

It seems that despite our internal testing many issues have made it to the final release, and we do apologize. However, we are grateful to the users that have pointed out these issues, and we have been working hard to resolve them, so thank you!

We want to use this announcement post to make this a general issues thread, so if any user has persistent issues in the game please put them in the comments section of this post and we will work to resolve them as quickly as possible.

uNIC Studios is a small developer made up of a dedicated team, and SHATTER is only the beginning of our projects, and we are excited for the future, and we thank everyone for their support on our first project!