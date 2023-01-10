 Skip to content

The Swordbearer update for 10 January 2023

Episode 4 is now officially complete.

View all patches · Build 10292140 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,
The second half of episode 4 is now live.

The update comes with 800 new renders and 15 animations. And of course, some new tunes.

There was an issue at the last release where you couldn't load your game if you saved at 'save your game now'. I made sure not to make the same mistake again so your saves should be fine.

If you find any bugs, feel free to head over to my discord server and report them there. I'll patch them and upload them asap. This could be from spelling errors to game breaking bugs. Anything at all.
I hope you like the update !

