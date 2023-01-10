 Skip to content

EMPTY SHELL: PROLOGUE update for 10 January 2023

Some new improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 10292103 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a sound that alerts you when an enemy is getting too close (useful in messy situations when visibility isn't enough)
  • Improved damage for the Machine gun auto turret gadget (and slightly increase the amount of ammo)
  • Improved damage for the Machine gun turret in the "garden"
  • Now you can see wall tunnels from the map (once you got close enough, they appear in the map with a different color/pattern)
  • Now you can see Upgrade Stations from the map (once you got close enough, an icon will appear in the map)

