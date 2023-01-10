A hotfix for yesterday's patch

Hotfix now up for V1033 Community Test to fix some issues that were introduced (while fixing other bugs) in yesterday's patch. We also fixed, tweaked and added a few other things.
❓How do I join the open testing?
Please see this post for details and instructions.
Patch notes
- Fixed some light channel issues on Small Town
- Adjusted LOD switch distance on Ural 4320 vehicle wheel meshes
- Fixed more audio bleed from levels into Ready Room (RR)
- Tentative fix for ringing feedback
- Fixed possible log spam
- Moved Power Station's RR outside the influence of level reflection captures (fixes blue light in RR)
- Customize Operator screen now disables weather/fog/skylight when created, and resets to previous setting when destroyed
- Lots of fixes to time and date stuff to get clients better synchronized with listen server hosts
- Added side patch slots to NVG Head Mount
- Increased color saturation on AN/PEQ-15's texture (was using a lower value from previous model)
Keep the feedback and reports coming!
Changed depots in devtest branch