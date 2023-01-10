A hotfix for yesterday's patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10291984 · Last edited 10 January 2023 – 17:26:06 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hotfix now up for V1033 Community Test to fix some issues that were introduced (while fixing other bugs) in yesterday's patch. We also fixed, tweaked and added a few other things.

Patch notes

Fixed some light channel issues on Small Town

Adjusted LOD switch distance on Ural 4320 vehicle wheel meshes

Fixed more audio bleed from levels into Ready Room (RR)

Tentative fix for ringing feedback

Fixed possible log spam

Moved Power Station 's RR outside the influence of level reflection captures (fixes blue light in RR)

's RR outside the influence of level reflection captures (fixes blue light in RR) Customize Operator screen now disables weather/fog/skylight when created, and resets to previous setting when destroyed

screen now disables weather/fog/skylight when created, and resets to previous setting when destroyed Lots of fixes to time and date stuff to get clients better synchronized with listen server hosts

Added side patch slots to NVG Head Mount

Increased color saturation on AN/PEQ-15's texture (was using a lower value from previous model)

