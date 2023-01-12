Patch 1.2.9 is available now!
This is localization maintenance release.
Here is a list of changes:
- Fixed localization issues in Polish, English, Italian, Spanish, Russian and German
- Fixed minor issues in some quests
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Patch 1.2.9 is available now!
This is localization maintenance release.
Here is a list of changes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update