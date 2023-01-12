 Skip to content

The Chronicles Of Myrtana: Archolos update for 12 January 2023

Patch 1.2.9

Build 10291860

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.2.9 is available now!

This is localization maintenance release.

Here is a list of changes:

  • Fixed localization issues in Polish, English, Italian, Spanish, Russian and German
  • Fixed minor issues in some quests

