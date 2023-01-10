Small QoL and Balance Patch

Hey all, quick patch to start the week, expect the usual larger patch toward the end of the week with a new character and upgrades.
- Added a heal and reroll option to the level screen
- Adjusted health and speed of enemies to make the early game a bit easier
- Small visual update to stop enemies flickering when they overlap
- Rune costs reduced to make them more accessible
- Increased Scales earned from Boss kills
- Increased pickup range
- Tweaked Auto Attack system to make it more reliable and better handle large enemies
Thanks for all the feedback, as always, let us know if there's any issues/ideas. Have fun!
