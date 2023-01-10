Small QoL and Balance Patch

Hey all, quick patch to start the week, expect the usual larger patch toward the end of the week with a new character and upgrades.

Added a heal and reroll option to the level screen

Adjusted health and speed of enemies to make the early game a bit easier

Small visual update to stop enemies flickering when they overlap

Rune costs reduced to make them more accessible

Increased Scales earned from Boss kills

Increased pickup range

Tweaked Auto Attack system to make it more reliable and better handle large enemies

Thanks for all the feedback, as always, let us know if there's any issues/ideas. Have fun!