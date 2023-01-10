 Skip to content

Sue Shi Survival update for 10 January 2023

Small QoL and Balance Patch

Sue Shi Survival update for 10 January 2023

Small QoL and Balance Patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all, quick patch to start the week, expect the usual larger patch toward the end of the week with a new character and upgrades.

  • Added a heal and reroll option to the level screen
  • Adjusted health and speed of enemies to make the early game a bit easier
  • Small visual update to stop enemies flickering when they overlap
  • Rune costs reduced to make them more accessible
  • Increased Scales earned from Boss kills
  • Increased pickup range
  • Tweaked Auto Attack system to make it more reliable and better handle large enemies

Thanks for all the feedback, as always, let us know if there's any issues/ideas. Have fun!

