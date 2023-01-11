Version 1.09 is live, with Steam Leaderboards!

Version 1.09 is live! Mostly, this adds Steam Leaderboard support.

Please note that the Steam Leaderboards will probably be updated a few times in the near future. We've been testing them out with a small group of users, but it's difficult to predict what these will look like after they've been rolled out to the public.

One important thing to note with leaderboards: your scores aren't uploaded until you look at the leaderboards! The leaderboards have upload limits, and if we tried to upload every score for every track at once, we'd bump against that limit immediately.

Here's a fuller list of updates from this patch:

Added Steam Leaderboards to the Level Select screen and Score screen!

When getting a new high score, "New High Score" text appears below your score in the Score screen.

Improved some button shapes in the Score screen to prevent accidental "Retry" clicks.

Added an option for 120fps target framerate.

Once again attempted to fix a bug that could cause extremely short notes in custom tracks to yield enormously negative scores.

More updates coming soon! Thank you for your patience!

-Dan of Holy Wow Studios