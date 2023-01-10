 Skip to content

Demonheart: The Ice Demon update for 10 January 2023

A new Demonheart game in the making!

Demonheart: The Ice Demon update for 10 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've posted the news on social media, but in case you didn't see it there, here it is! After finishing the VN Demonheart: The Ice Demon, I started working on a new visual novel in the Demonheart world. This one is set after the original Demonheart. One of the old characters will make an appearance, and now we have art of him!

Please follow me on Twitter or join the Rolling Crown Discord as I post progress updates more often over there. And to see more early art of the games in the making, or just to support the creation of them:

