Fix the bug: after fixing the automatic detection of the Bureau, the correct grave entry drop-down box also displays a red problem
Fix the bug: fix the two times when the Tiangan is located on the site of the Tiangan, and the air death and the bad luck of Ma Xing are common problems
Fix the bug: fix the problem of occasional display error of Lucky on the Lucky interface
Optimization: in the legend of entering the tomb in the book, the second palace of heaven and earth is changed to the first (the sixth and tenth year of Jiadun)
Optimization: add the book tab function, and automatically select the last page viewed when opening the book
Optimization: if there is no error in the score of the nine palaces of all divination interfaces, - 1 will not be displayed × 0
Optimization: error of grave character entering the tomb in the response interface
Optimization: It solves the problem that more and more people will click the automatic detection drop-down box option
《奇门遁甲》 update for 10 January 2023
2023.1.11.1 update
