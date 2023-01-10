Patch 1.2b - Accessibility features and Bug fixes!

Hi everyone👋 First of all, Happy New Year! It's been a while since our last update, since then we had time to add a few accessibility features as well as fixing bugs that we had in our backlog.

Here is what we've addressed in this patch:

New features

Added option for crouch hold/toggle. (Settings > Game)

Added option for high contrast mode. (Settings > Game)

Added option for disabling camera auto rotation. (Settings > Game)

Added option for turning on closed caption (Settings > Audio)

Added new rebind option for new control: Autorun. Press the button to toggle autorun. (Settings > Game)

Added ability to pause cutscenes (using the Start/Esc button during a cutscene)

Added a cheat to toggle "Popcorn mode", activated by a combination of Squeaks and shocks....

Bugfixes

Major: Fixed Crash happening when trying to exit Kicry's area after starting their minigame.

Major: Fixed softlock happening if player completed Kiscribe while Kiclumsy was started, and quit the game directly after.

Fixed typo and grammar errors in french

Fixed brightness option not working correctly

Improved collision in East Stairs back alley

Fixed multiple holes in geometry

Slightly move Kisenior to prevent player from being stuck

Adjust collision to prevent player from getting stuck in gutter near Kisprint in East

Autorun can be triggered while running

Kidive help sparks don't disappear until current request is validated

Various minor fixes

Misc

Map pin for the secret dressing room in South Square is always visible

Kidive (North) and Kisprint (West) have dynamic difficulty. Kidive will show sparkles on the right object after 2 fails. Kisprint minigame in west gets easier the more you fail

Vibrate controller when changing the rumble setting on/off

As always, we thank you for your support and all the nice messages we received 💛 If you haven't yet left a review on Steam, it would mean a lot to us if you do! If you are playing the game on Steam and have run into issues, please reach out and we'll see what we can do to help.

Thank you so much for your support!

Squeak squeak,

Lucie & Alex 🐭⚡