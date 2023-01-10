v10.00b
Quick hotfix patch before season starts.
Needler (nerf)
• DPS decreased by 5%
— Damage: 54 → 55
— Attack speed: 2.33 → 2.17
Grarl (buff)
• Attack speed: 0.83 → 0.85 (reverted nerf)
Ocean Templar (nerf)
• Damage: 125 → 120
Shadow Dancer (buff)
• Health: 1635 → 1600
• Clone max health: 1500 → 1600 (bug fix)
• Attack speed: 1.43 → 1.46
Dread Knight (buff)
• Health: 3630 → 3520
• Clone max health: 3300 → 3520 (bug fix)
• Attack speed: 1.43 → 1.46
Hades (nerf)
• Summon Thanatos: Mana cost: 60 → 62
• (4v4 dual building only) Necromancy: Mana gain per dying enemy unit: 3 → 1.8
Head Chef (nerf in 4v4)
• (4v4 dual building only) Necromancy: Mana gain per dying enemy unit: 3 → 1.8
Ladder Points (rework)
• 7 wins per week → 10 games per week
• LP scales with Elo linearly → exponentially
