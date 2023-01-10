 Skip to content

EON Fighter update for 10 January 2023

Update 0.4.8!

Update 0.4.8! · Last edited by Wendy

Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash related to an object called “o_back_star2”.

  • Fixed the information displayed by the cargo ship.

  • Modified the damage of the secondary weapon "lasers".

Modifications:

  • Additional objectives now have a larger area and progress does not drop if the player exits.

  • In order to better differentiate each ship and give it its own style, the bonuses were modified.

MT 25:

+20% MINERAL VALUE
+30% EXP

Mon-H 22:

-30% LOAD CAPACITY
-30% MINING RANGE
+60% MINING SPEED

JB 10:

+30% BASE DAMAGE
+100% MAGNET RANGE
+100% MINING RANGE

SP-MC 34:

+100% EXP
-20% MINING RANGE
-30% MINING SPEED

HC-31:

+100% CHARGE CAPACITY
+100% SHIELD RECHARGE RATE
+30% MINING SPEED

TTS-7:

+100% PROJECTILE RANGE
+100% MAGNET RANGE
+50% MINERAL VALUE

IU-80:

+100% BASE DAMAGE
+50% PROJECTILE SPEED
-50% MINING SPEED

“RAZORLIGHT”:

+50% BASE DAMAGE
+50% FIRE RATE
+50% SHIELD RECHARGE RATE

I remind you that these values ​​can be modified in the future, in fact I invite you to provide your suggestions, criticisms or opinions. You can find me every day on Discord.

Thank you very much to all!

See you next!

