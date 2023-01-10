Update 0.4.8!
Fixes:
-
Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash related to an object called “o_back_star2”.
-
Fixed the information displayed by the cargo ship.
-
Modified the damage of the secondary weapon "lasers".
Modifications:
-
Additional objectives now have a larger area and progress does not drop if the player exits.
-
In order to better differentiate each ship and give it its own style, the bonuses were modified.
MT 25:
+20% MINERAL VALUE
+30% EXP
Mon-H 22:
-30% LOAD CAPACITY
-30% MINING RANGE
+60% MINING SPEED
JB 10:
+30% BASE DAMAGE
+100% MAGNET RANGE
+100% MINING RANGE
SP-MC 34:
+100% EXP
-20% MINING RANGE
-30% MINING SPEED
HC-31:
+100% CHARGE CAPACITY
+100% SHIELD RECHARGE RATE
+30% MINING SPEED
TTS-7:
+100% PROJECTILE RANGE
+100% MAGNET RANGE
+50% MINERAL VALUE
IU-80:
+100% BASE DAMAGE
+50% PROJECTILE SPEED
-50% MINING SPEED
“RAZORLIGHT”:
+50% BASE DAMAGE
+50% FIRE RATE
+50% SHIELD RECHARGE RATE
I remind you that these values can be modified in the future, in fact I invite you to provide your suggestions, criticisms or opinions. You can find me every day on Discord.
Thank you very much to all!
See you next!
Changed files in this update