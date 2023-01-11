v1.9.2 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10291483 · Last edited 11 January 2023 – 10:13:03 UTC by Wendy

Hi Galactic Survivalists!

We have made some optimizations (for CPU, RAM & VRAM usage) & some other fixes that have been done in the past week.

Please check out our feedback forums and use the pinned threads:

https://empyriononline.com/forums/faq-feedback.25/

Any bug reports please post directly to our bug forum:

https://empyriononline.com/forums/bugs.24/

Changes:

Optimizations have been done for CPU, RAM & VRAM usage which should show less overall usage when in game

Removed AssaultRifleT2 & PulseRifleT2 from the LootGroups

NPC weapons ZiraxAssaultRiflePlayer & ZiraxShotgunPlayer damage revert

Fixes: