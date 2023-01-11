v1.9.2 Hotfix

Hi Galactic Survivalists!
We have made some optimizations (for CPU, RAM & VRAM usage) & some other fixes that have been done in the past week.
Changes:
- Optimizations have been done for CPU, RAM & VRAM usage which should show less overall usage when in game
- Removed AssaultRifleT2 & PulseRifleT2 from the LootGroups
- NPC weapons ZiraxAssaultRiflePlayer & ZiraxShotgunPlayer damage revert
Fixes:
- Containers can show empty until you reopen them
- It's not possible to walk though retracted ramps when placed in some orientations
- CV small thruster flame cannot be colored
- 1PV hand can disappear when aiming at certain angles
- Rendering Distance of Hangar Door (6X5)
- 600RPM Handheld Weapons can lower Framerate With Shadows Enabled
- New flashlight/spotlight dithering pattern
- interaction box bugged, tech deco(Level4Prop4)
- FPS drops for clients can be seen when at least 2 players are moving in front of each other <- Another fix has been added for this to reduce stutter previously seen when players are moving around in close proximity to each other in MP
- HV and SV T3 and T4 extenders do not cast shadows correctly
- When sitting in an SV passenger seat you can clearly see a plane in front you
- Fix Velocity Kinematic warning
- Fixed missing localization entries for Base,CV,SV and HV
- Fixed 00291 Invader vs Defender: Fixed PlanetType in SpaceWarpTarget: Resulted in Explorer Tokens not being given
- Fixed ConsoleMap in orbit <- Now the map when in orbit of a planet (within 10km) will display the planet
