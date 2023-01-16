 Skip to content

Ranch Simulator update for 16 January 2023

Happy New Year! | Small Patch

Ranch Simulator update for 16 January 2023

Happy New Year! | Small Patch

Hello Ranchers!

Happy New Year!!
We hope you're having a great start to 2023.
This small patch removes the Christmas Tree from the blueprints book and some 'unavailable' item listings in the stores. We have also fixed not being able to build plants inside houses.

We're excited to be starting work on the UE5 upgrade, for more details on what is coming next for Ranch Simulator here is the previous announcement: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1119730/view/3506644237690516106?l=english

Happy Ranching!

