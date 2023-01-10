 Skip to content

鸟兽幻戏图 Bird and Beast Fantasy update for 10 January 2023

Added beginning of the third chapter

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Recently I got sick and had to rest for 3 weeks. Now I come back now to update the game.

  2. Preliminary addition of the scene of the third chapter.

