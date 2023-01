This build has not been seen in a public branch.

On January 11, scheduled technical work will be carried out on the servers of the Karos game. In this regard, the game may not be available from 10:00 to 11:00 Moscow time.

💥Important: Tomorrow the "Snowflake Party" event will end. Hurry up to exchange snowflakes for gift boxes!



Please note that the time of the work is indicative and is subject to change. We apologize for any inconvenience.