Patch 0.10.15

0.10.15
- Fixed issue where pouring exact amount concrete into foundation frames would result in them appearing invisible
- Fixed couple text issues on the roofing segment of the building catalogue
- Fixed issue where destroying No-Fines would remove all the ceilings in the house
- Locked the police station door behind the counter to prevent players being able to open it
- Fixed “retirment” typo in the Mitchell catalogue
- Fixed “inot” typo in Mitchell dialogue
- Set up Mitchell Document for localisation
- Fixed Skirting boards having incorrectly set height on second and 3rd floors
- Fixed empty drinks causing carpet / furniture save / load issues (this prevents the carpet not loading in issue but won’t recover lost carpet)
- Fixed nails sparkling after being installed with the nail gun
- Rewrote plasterboard check code to be much more accurate, fixing a bunch of issues
- Fixed itemUI string issue for empty bucket
- Fixed Agoost radiator wall placement issue
- Fixed Harold’s window lintels preventing brick placement
- Fixed issue where non-essential house parts being damaged would uncomplete the Grafter and Yuppie damage tasks
- Fixed tenant letter dialogue not firing after knocking door for Grafter & Yuppie tenants
- Replaced the reply string “Nothing, bye.” With “Goodbye.” to fit with a more universal use case.
- Fixed being unable to pour mortar mix into Storage buckets
- Added a text buffer to stop cement, sand, etc values flickering on the UI text when pouring into storage cans
- Fixed issue where empty Storage Buckets wouldn’t render mixture UI texts correctly
- Compressor now delivered outside of the shop, rather than the caravan when using the tool catalogue to search for it
- Fixed Agoost corner cabinet showing wrong tile UI for white tiles
- Fixed shower, toilet and job UI text issues
Few more to come, then onto Pad support and achievements.
Cheers!
Greg
