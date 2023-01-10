 Skip to content

Landlord's Super update for 10 January 2023

Patch 0.10.15

Build 10291259 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed issue where pouring exact amount concrete into foundation frames would result in them appearing invisible
  • Fixed couple text issues on the roofing segment of the building catalogue
  • Fixed issue where destroying No-Fines would remove all the ceilings in the house
  • Locked the police station door behind the counter to prevent players being able to open it
  • Fixed “retirment” typo in the Mitchell catalogue
  • Fixed “inot” typo in Mitchell dialogue
  • Set up Mitchell Document for localisation
  • Fixed Skirting boards having incorrectly set height on second and 3rd floors
  • Fixed empty drinks causing carpet / furniture save / load issues (this prevents the carpet not loading in issue but won’t recover lost carpet)
  • Fixed nails sparkling after being installed with the nail gun
  • Rewrote plasterboard check code to be much more accurate, fixing a bunch of issues
  • Fixed itemUI string issue for empty bucket
  • Fixed Agoost radiator wall placement issue
  • Fixed Harold’s window lintels preventing brick placement
  • Fixed issue where non-essential house parts being damaged would uncomplete the Grafter and Yuppie damage tasks
  • Fixed tenant letter dialogue not firing after knocking door for Grafter & Yuppie tenants
  • Replaced the reply string “Nothing, bye.” With “Goodbye.” to fit with a more universal use case.
  • Fixed being unable to pour mortar mix into Storage buckets
  • Added a text buffer to stop cement, sand, etc values flickering on the UI text when pouring into storage cans
  • Fixed issue where empty Storage Buckets wouldn’t render mixture UI texts correctly
  • Compressor now delivered outside of the shop, rather than the caravan when using the tool catalogue to search for it
  • Fixed Agoost corner cabinet showing wrong tile UI for white tiles
  • Fixed shower, toilet and job UI text issues

Few more to come, then onto Pad support and achievements.

Cheers!
Greg

