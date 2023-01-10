Portal Dungeon - Update v0.988682

Bug fixes and updates
- Update the projectile management mechanism to reduce the delay caused by a large number of projectiles when playing multiplayer.
- Update the trigger method of the item [Monster Heart]: Now after death, it will be automatically revived after 3 seconds.
- Now after defeating the boss of the first level, there will be a platform where you can jump to the upper level.
- Adjusted the character's skill duration.
- Fixed the low health effect remaining on the screen after leaving the mecha.
- Fixed the problem that after the mecha exploded, it would become invisible when summoned again.
- Fixed the problem that it is possible to return to the village in a mech.
- Fix variant 3 of engineer skill 3, can trigger excessive amount of props [Slime Egg].
- Fix ninja skill 4, an error caused by multiple uses.
Changed files in this update