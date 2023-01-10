 Skip to content

Portal Dungeon update for 10 January 2023

Portal Dungeon - Update v0.988682

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes and updates

  • Update the projectile management mechanism to reduce the delay caused by a large number of projectiles when playing multiplayer.
  • Update the trigger method of the item [Monster Heart]: Now after death, it will be automatically revived after 3 seconds.
  • Now after defeating the boss of the first level, there will be a platform where you can jump to the upper level.
  • Adjusted the character's skill duration.
  • Fixed the low health effect remaining on the screen after leaving the mecha.
  • Fixed the problem that after the mecha exploded, it would become invisible when summoned again.
  • Fixed the problem that it is possible to return to the village in a mech.
  • Fix variant 3 of engineer skill 3, can trigger excessive amount of props [Slime Egg].
  • Fix ninja skill 4, an error caused by multiple uses.

