Build 1.0 [ Full Release] 🍾
Single Missions
- Added mission complete notification when the level is finished
Bug Fixes
- Fixed front turn signals on brush engine
- Fixed Warehouse fire maps roof not being able to be extinguished
- Fixed Floating fire at 1 hill Blvd
- Fixed lights only showing in the original location when changed
- Fixed Discord button on main menu being a little off
- Fixed falling through map when exiting passenger seat of ambulance
- Fixed Floating section of highway near station 1
General
- Removed snow on ground
Other
- Remove Debug code on County map that resulted in things being removed, and breaking vehicles
Achievements
- Added 23 steam achievements to earn
Cory — 01/05/2023 8:14 PM
Customization
-
All customization for characters is reset to default to prep for DLC
-
Removes supporter pack DLC from people who do not own it
Cory — 01/08/2023 1:53 PM
Station 4
-
Updated Interior
-
Added New Station Alerting lights
Station 3
- Updated Engine bay floor texture
- Added new Station alerting lights to engine bay
New Emergency locations [ The Heights]
100 Johnson Ave - Two Story office Building
50 Johnson Ave - Highrise office Building
Vehicle Update
Changed Grill to a generic version to prevent copyright / trademark issues on the Following trucks
- Engine 1
- Tower 1
- Engine 3
- Rescue 1
- Ladder 1
- Tiller Cab
- Squad
Translations
- Added another huge batch of translations to game
Stay tuned for more content, and updates!
