Into The Flames update for 10 January 2023

Build 1.0 [ Full Release]

Build 1.0 [ Full Release]

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Build 1.0 [ Full Release] 🍾
Single Missions

  • Added mission complete notification when the level is finished
    Bug Fixes
  • Fixed front turn signals on brush engine
  • Fixed Warehouse fire maps roof not being able to be extinguished
  • Fixed Floating fire at 1 hill Blvd
  • Fixed lights only showing in the original location when changed
  • Fixed Discord button on main menu being a little off
  • Fixed falling through map when exiting passenger seat of ambulance
  • Fixed Floating section of highway near station 1

General

  • Removed snow on ground

Other

  • Remove Debug code on County map that resulted in things being removed, and breaking vehicles

Achievements
- Added 23 steam achievements to earn
Cory — 01/05/2023 8:14 PM
Customization

  • All customization for characters is reset to default to prep for DLC

  • Removes supporter pack DLC from people who do not own it
    Cory — 01/08/2023 1:53 PM
    Station 4

  • Updated Interior

  • Added New Station Alerting lights

Station 3

  • Updated Engine bay floor texture
  • Added new Station alerting lights to engine bay

New Emergency locations [ The Heights]
100 Johnson Ave - Two Story office Building
50 Johnson Ave - Highrise office Building

Vehicle Update
Changed Grill to a generic version to prevent copyright / trademark issues on the Following trucks

  • Engine 1
  • Tower 1
  • Engine 3
  • Rescue 1
  • Ladder 1
  • Tiller Cab
  • Squad

Translations

  • Added another huge batch of translations to game

Stay tuned for more content, and updates!

Changed files in this update

