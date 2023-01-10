SpaceBourne 2 Beta Ver. 1.4.7 Release Notes

**
SpaceBourne 2 Beta Ver. 1.4.7
**
NEW FEATURES AND CHANGES :
- The entire data processing system of the game has been changed. With this change, we expect to improve performance and no more memory leak crashes.
- Female main character added to the game
- “"Show weapons heat at crosshair" option added to the general settings
BUG FIXES:
Reported by players as follows :
- • I can eject ship while jumping another system with Stargate and that breaks the game
- • If I change the target from Scanner in the jump sequence the beep sounds keep looping
- • The mission gets 20 earthlings never ends, even though I found the 20 ones. ( NOTE: It seems that when you give the task to the men that mission gets blocked. I solved this but you need to find at least 1 more earthling to trigger the fix.)
- • On foot, when looting bodies, the F key is working hardly or lately
- • I can’t Access loot again when I press the “F” key multiple times after closing the loot without looting
- • Main quests show the wrong quest level in Mission UI
- • The loot and exp indicator on the main HUD becomes invisible very quickly and sometimes stays on the screen.
- • The give orders in the faction window doesn't work, its on freelance every time
- • I have a hard time finding the military list that I last clicked and examined in the list view in the Faction interface. List slots do not have a selected Style.
- • The HUD becomes visible when entering a ship event when HUD set to Hidden in settings
- • In the Mission interface, Difficulty appears as Tier 4 (Very difficult) for each mission.
- • The level progression for Pilot and Soldier isn't updating in the Talents interface and "Home" interface also the blue progress bar isn't updating correctly in the Talents Interface
- • I complete a freelance mission protecting miners and got the reward, however when I warped away I had a message from the miner saying they had been crushed because of me, it doesn't look like it had an impact on my reward or reputation
- • FPS drops too much while warping
- • On the Atlas map, the S key is assigned to move back and to set the route. So both actions are made at the same time. Moreover, the Set route action rarely Works ( Set route key changed to “Q” )
- • When you load a save, the blue triangle icon the one you see with H stays active at the same time with the crosshair, I have to press H and then H again to make it inactive
- • Y inversion for look-in ship doesn't work when docked on the planet, but does work in flight
- • Mouse sensitivity in the ship is way too low in Relative Mode. (Fixed but; Hotas axes cause that. If you have a Hotas Connected to your PC please make all the axes are 0, you can check via Hotas Menu in Controller Settings)
- • At Ka-Run camp in Mark Zeran mission, the enemies are not reacting to my attacks they only attack me melee If I get too close to them
- • Heavy Fighters and Drone ships are too hard to destroy ( Both AI ships are balanced )
- • Although the Pursuit system does not work on M, L, and XL ships, Pursuit mode can be active on these ships and my ship is constantly trying to rotate towards these ships.
- • During "Fixing Up", the last server command listed under "Help" reads "Location". It should be "Location(ModelID)",
- • When I'm at the system where I want to attack, when I warp I got to as low as 6 FPS when the CPU/GPU usage is low
- • There are Huge texts on Pits on planet surfaces
Changed files in this update