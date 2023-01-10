Small patch - If anyone experiences any bugs, let me know. Especially if it's ruining the experience.

Fixed cannon saint's cannon salvo being incorrectly labeled as gun damage

Cannon salvo's undocumented bonus damage to armored also removed

Added icon to exe file

removed negative potions (They were still in the game because there used to be an identification mechanic)

lowered price of potions

clarification of some tooltips

Fixed partial prices on partially spent item

Most items are slightly cheaper

*removed ability to put focus on the speed slider (allowing it to be controlled by the keyboard)