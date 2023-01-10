A whole new world!

Hey folks, good morning,

Today I am very pleased to announce that World 4 is finally available.

This update increases the number of available levels to 75, plus the infinite level.

Just as promised, I'll add one more world each month until I reach the count of 250 unique levels. If you want to follow the development of Sneak In, suggest levels or new ideas, come and discuss it on the Official Discord server.

There are several fixes for this new content. Level 9 had a bug, some marbles were going backwards, even if it didn't affect the gameplay, it's fixed. Some animations in the tutorial were not working properly, and some of you could not access the scoreboard.

A little change, which I hope will improve your experience, when you select a level from the world map, then the game automatically loads without asking you for confirmation. However if you have just finished a level, go back to the world map, and let the animation run, then there will be a confirmation before loading the next level.

That's all for today, but don't worry, there are more updates to come on Sneak In

Have a nice year, have a nice day and see you soon

Xavier, aka Binogure