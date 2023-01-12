Shredders patch 1.54

Share · View all patches · Build 10291080 · Last edited 12 January 2023 – 09:39:14 UTC by Wendy

Hi Riders,

Thanks a lot for the Amazing support we got from the community after releasing our Big winter update.

We took time to enjoy happy moments with our friends and families but we also focused on fixing a bunch of stuf in the game.

ENJOY, here are the patch notes:

Gameplay

• Missions fixes in BothHandsBaby, PeakParkRace, SideHitsEuphoria2, JumpThroughHoops

• Light gameplay controls improvements

• Drone controls & drone follow improvements

• Feedback added on reshred/restart/getbackup controls

• Remote players are now shown on map with their current activity

• Hotspots improvements (scoring & players sorting fixes)

Performance

• Multiplayer performance optimization

• Peak Park performance optimization

Settings

• Settings are now saved locally and are no longer in the cloud

• New monitor selection option

•Fixed resolution setting not correctly applied on game start + wrong value displayed when not in fullscreen

• Settings are now applied on game start avoiding music volume change

Replay

• Fixed replay slow-motion points lost when saving

• Cropping replays no longer remove other players

Others/Quality of life

• Shielded corrupted game save causing infinite loading

• Fixed missing localization on HUD elements

• Fixed wrong data displayed in character menu + new info (crashes count, snowmen & smileys completion)

Keep on Riding!